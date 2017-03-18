April’s belly is ‘high and tight’ as baby giraffe watch continues

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Nope. Not yet.

April’s belly is “high and tight,” according to the latest update from her keepers at Animal Adventure Park.

That’s different from her check up this morning, when her belly was low and “egg shaped.” Keepers say there’s now a “firmer feel” to her abdomen.

Additionally, April’s back end has swelled double the amount it was a few days ago, her handlers said on the park’s Facebook page. That’s a great sign and step in the right direction, according to her keepers.

You can watch April in real-time, HERE.

Read more on April, here!