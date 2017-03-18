Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy abducted from Ashtabula

**UPDATE: The child and his father were located just after 10:30 p.m. and the Amber Alert was canceled.

ASHTABULA, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy taken by his father on Saturday, the Ashtabula Police Department said in a news release.

Police say it happened in the 3400 block of Lake Avenue in Ashtabula on Saturday, just after 7 p.m., when 1-year-old Omar Stanley was abducted by his father, Jeffrey Stanley.

Omar is 1-year-old, 2’06” tall, weighs 26 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing green pajamas with monkeys.

Jeffrey Stanley is 26, 6’03” tall, weighs 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt. He is considered armed dangerous, authorities said.

Police say the vehicle they are looking for is a blue Hyundai Veloster with Ohio plate number GST8588.

If you see Omar, his father or their car, call 911 immediately. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.