Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy abducted from Ashtabula

Posted 10:22 pm, March 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:00PM, March 18, 2017

Omar Stanley (Photo Credit: Ashtabula Police Department)

**UPDATE: The child and his father were located just after 10:30 p.m. and the Amber Alert was canceled.

ASHTABULA, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy taken by his father on Saturday, the Ashtabula Police Department said in a news release.

Police say it happened in the 3400 block of Lake Avenue in Ashtabula on Saturday, just after 7 p.m., when 1-year-old Omar Stanley was abducted by his father, Jeffrey Stanley.

Omar is 1-year-old, 2’06” tall, weighs 26 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing green pajamas with monkeys.

Jeffrey Stanley (Photo Credit: Ashtabula Police Department)

Jeffrey Stanley is 26, 6’03” tall, weighs 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt. He is considered armed dangerous, authorities said.

Police say the vehicle they are looking for is a blue Hyundai Veloster with Ohio plate number GST8588.

If you see Omar, his father or their car, call 911 immediately.  You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.