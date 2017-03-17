Woman seriously hurt after falling from balcony in downtown Cleveland bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a fall at a downtown Cleveland bar.

According to Cleveland police, the 20-year-old woman fell from a balcony at Spirits restaurant and bar on W. 6th St. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

It happened as thousands were downtown for the St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Police said the bar will be closed due to hazardous conditions.

