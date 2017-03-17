Weekend weather: Few rain, snow showers on Saturday; dry Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How many of you were up early enough to see the stunning sunrise on Friday morning? Just in case you missed it, here’s a photo from a viewer, Charisse, via Twitter:

The clouds quickly overtook our skies, but the snow largely held off until after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade had wrapped up. Some places inland picked up a quick inch or two of wet snow, mainly on grassy surfaces. You can still see the snow just beyond the parking lot at Faith Family Church in North Canton in this weather web camera view as of 9:20 PM Friday:

A few rain or snow showers may hang back on Saturday. Sunday will look marginally better with the precip moving out. Here is your 8 Day Forecast:

Oh, one more thing. Some people wondered why I wasn’t wearing any green today. That would be pretty difficult. See that giant green wall behind me? That’s how I show all those really cool weather maps… and if I wore anything green, like a tie, my tie would disappear! Not cool. But green IS my favorite color! Can you tell? Green mug, green iPad and iPhone covers!

