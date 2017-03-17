Weather Outlook: Dry start — then rain, snow mix for St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you headed to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade today? Any early morning sun will fade quickly to cloud cover. A little light snow may start shortly after the lunch hour. The wet snow may mix with or even change to a cold rain during the mid-afternoon hours. A local sloppy inch may accumulate in places. Highs will stay between 35-39°F.

This weekend we will stay on the cold side of the spectrum with rain/showers expected on Saturday followed by a dry Sunday. No big warm-ups are in our 8-day near future.

That being said, the Spring Equinox is Monday March 20th at 6:29 AM!!!