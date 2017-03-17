WATCH LIVE: No luck on a St. Patrick’s Day calf for April!

​ ​

HARPURSVILLE, New York — When it comes to a St. Patrick’s Day baby for April the giraffe.. no such luck.

But, Animal Adventure Park says the sweet animal is definitely prepping for something!

Here is the park’s evening update:

“Allysa reports the calf has mastered karate! She has never felt or seen more activity within. April is also eating everything in sight.

Likely no St. Patrick’s calf; but she is prepping for something! Enjoy your weekend; I would suggest watching – as we just don’t know what is next!

If you must pull away – rest assured – we will have the birth documented and released for viewing soon after. Good night world! Good night April!” Read more on April.