Thousands brave the cold for 175th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

CLEVELAND -- Bundled up in green gear, hats, gloves and warm coats, thousands gathered downtown for the 175th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Temperatures hovered in the 30s, and the predicted snow managed to stay away until after the parade wrapped up.

Attendees lined up down Superior Avenue to see the bands, listen to the bagpipes and watch about 125 floats and other units that participated.

Dozens of businesses, schools, public safety departments and organizations took part.

The parade kicked off at 1:04 p.m. at the intersection of East 18th Street and Superior Avenue. It ended at Rockwell and Ontario avenues.

