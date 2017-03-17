Missing: Noel Nathaniel Morris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Noel Nathaniel Morris, 43, hasn't been seen since Oct. 9, 2002.

He was last seen wearing a 'DARE' T-shirt in Cleveland.

Noel is 6'2" tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with Cleveland Third District Police at 216-623-5218.

