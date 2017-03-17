It’s St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s your guide to the weather, parade route and other festivities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A little snow, cold and rain will not be enough to stop thousands of people from flocking to downtown Cleveland for the St. Patrick's Day parade. Despite some earlier rumors, the annual tradition is going on as planned.

The parade kicks off at 1:04 p.m. at the intersection of East 18th Street and Superior Avenue. It ends at Rockwell and Ontario Avenues.

Cleveland police expect about a quarter million people will line Superior Avenue to see the bands, listen to the bagpipes and watch about 125 floats and other units that participate.

"I'm a retired fireman from South Euclid and so I march every year; I haven't missed in 30 years," said Mike Burke.

There had been some concerns about the weather.

The parade committee said, "This is Cleveland. We know how to dress for a cold day and we know how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day; we've been doing it for 175 years and we'll do it again tomorrow."

Parade committee executives say Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day parade has never been canceled. It has only been postponed three times in the last 60 years.

