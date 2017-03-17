I-Team investigates your safety where I-77 meets I-90 downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A chain-reaction crash has led the FOX 8 I TEAM to investigate your safety where I-77 meets I-90 downtown, a section of highway used by more than 100,000 vehicles a day.

This week a crash left one car on top of another car and two other vehicles damaged after a state trooper had stopped a driver. It happened in the same area that’s become tricky with cars trying to get off the highway at the same time others are trying to get onto it.

Exact numbers of accidents were not available as we produced this story. So the I TEAM checked with police officers. Investigators have noticed more accidents in this stretch. Not fatal accidents, but crashes with injuries.

Drivers we met quickly had a lot to say about the area. One said, "There's so many potential accidents that I've seen right in front of me." And another said, "In the morning, I'm taking my wife to work, you have to get off here, it's almost taking your life in your hands."

We went to the Ohio Department of transportation (ODOT).

ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland said, "We understand that there are some excessive merges in that area."

ODOT is reviewing how to make things better for drivers. But right now, no money for anything significant. ODOT hopes to eventually move forward on new construction to make a difference.

McFarland said, "We have our Cleveland Innerbelt Modernization Plan. And as part of that plan, one of the groups will help relieve some of that excessive weaving you see through that Innerbelt corridor."

SkyFOX aerial pictures helped give us another look at how poles separate lanes, part of traffic pattern changes from the big Innerbelt Bridge construction project.

In the accident from earlier this week, the Ohio Highway Patrol says a trooper stopped a driver. Then a car slowed down. And then a car slammed into that one ending up on top of it causing a chain—reaction crash.

Drivers who regularly pass through the area know to stay alert.

Michelle Thomas said, "I'm aware already. I'm pretty cautious ‘cause I already know what's coming up. But for new people coming in and out of the city, it can be something to be worried about."