Fund set up to help mother of Alianna DeFreeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A fund has been set up to help the mother of Alianna DeFreeze. The 14-year-old girl was found murdered in a vacant home.

Religious leaders and activists have set up a fund called Donnesha's Angels. Donnesha Cooper lost her daughter to a killer, then lost her apartment and ended up in a shelter.

Organizers of the fund want to help Alianna's mother get back on her feet. You can contribute at any KeyBank.

Meantime, a convicted sex offender is facing charges for the murder.

**Continuing coverage, here** Watch a report on Alianna's mother in the video above.