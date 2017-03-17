Fox 8 Recipe Box: French Cream Mint Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rich and fudgy mint chocolate brownies!

Now that's a perfect St. Patrick's Day!

Our good friend and country Chef Lee Ann Miller stopped Friday with the very special treat.

“Perfect to celebrate St. Patrick's Day these bars are a hit with our family," she said. "I have been known to have to make two batches within days of each other. Perfect with a cup of bold coffee.”

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

French Cream Mint Bars



Ingredients

½ cup butter, softened

4 eggs

1-1/4 cup Hershey’s syrup

1 cup white sugar

1 cup all purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

Instructions

Mix ingredients and pour into a greased 15x10x1 cookie sheet/jelly roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 22-24 minutes or until test done. Chill completely.

Mint Layer:

Ingredients

½ cup butter, softened

2 cup powdered sugar

1 Tablespoon milk or half & half

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

several drops of green food coloring (approx. 10 drops)

Instructions

Mix well and spread evenly over bars and refrigerate until firm.

Chocolate Topping:

Ingredients

½ cup butter

1 lb. semi-sweet mini chocolate chips

Instructions

Melt butter and chocolate together over low heat. Remove from heat. If thinner chocolate is preferred stir in 2 T. of heavy whipping cream or half and half. Spread evenly over top of green layer.