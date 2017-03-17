Fox 8 Recipe Box: French Cream Mint Bars

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rich and fudgy mint chocolate brownies!
Now that's a perfect St. Patrick's Day!
Our good friend and country Chef Lee Ann Miller stopped Friday with the very special treat.
“Perfect to celebrate St. Patrick's Day these bars are a hit with our family," she said. "I have been known to have to make two batches within days of each other. Perfect with a cup of bold coffee.”
Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.
French Cream Mint Bars
Ingredients
½ cup butter, softened
4 eggs
1-1/4 cup Hershey’s syrup
1 cup white sugar
1 cup all purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
Instructions
Mix ingredients and pour into a greased 15x10x1 cookie sheet/jelly roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 22-24 minutes or until test done. Chill completely.
Mint Layer:
Ingredients
½ cup butter, softened
2 cup powdered sugar
1 Tablespoon milk or half & half
1 teaspoon peppermint extract
several drops of green food coloring (approx. 10 drops)
Instructions
Mix well and spread evenly over bars and refrigerate until firm.
Chocolate Topping:
Ingredients
½ cup butter
1 lb. semi-sweet mini chocolate chips
Instructions
Melt butter and chocolate together over low heat. Remove from heat. If thinner chocolate is preferred stir in 2 T. of heavy whipping cream or half and half. Spread evenly over top of green layer.