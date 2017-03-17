Four J.C. Penney stores in Ohio on list of 138 locations set to close

OHIO — Four J.C. Penney stores in Ohio will be among 138 locations around the country to close this year as part of plans to “align the company’s physical store footprint and omnichannel network.”

According to a release from J.C. Penney, the Ohio locations are the following: Findlay Village Mall in Findlay; New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia; Richmond Town Square in Richmond Heights; and St. Mary’s Square in St. Mary’s.

Around 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the closures, most of which will occur in June. Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

J.C. Penney is joining other department stores like Macy’s who are shrinking its footprint amid challenges in the industry.

