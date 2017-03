Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COPLEY, Ohio-- Copley police are investigating a deadly shooting in their city.

According to Chief of Police Michael Mier, two men encountered each other at the home of a woman they both knew. It happened on Lakeland Ave. at around 6:15 Friday evening.

Police say the men shot each other during an argument. One of them died; one was taken to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available. We will bring you any new information here on FOX8.com and on FOX 8 News.

