Citizens Bank customers reporting direct deposit delays, other transaction issues

Citizens Bank customers were reporting several problems with their accounts Friday, especially with direct deposits and issues with the bank’s mobile app.

At just after 9 a.m. Friday, the company Tweeted about the issue, blaming it on “a vendor processing issue.”

“This issue is affecting multiple financial institutions. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work to resolve this issue.”

Many people took to Twitter themselves to complain about the issue:

@CitizensBank when we mess up, we get fees.. what happens when you mess up and thousands of people don't get their money? 😒😒 #citizensbank pic.twitter.com/rRdLIDMk19 — Candice Braham (@candigirl0301) March 17, 2017

@CitizensBank the least y'all could do is send out a tweet or something and let people know. Guess it's time to switch — Sierra Teresa (@Ms_ESPN87) March 17, 2017

@CitizensBank turning off your phone lines and mobile app isn't going to make us calm down. Talk to your customers. Own up for your mistake — Shawn (@ShawnJCarolan) March 17, 2017

I just want my money @CitizensBank …it's ok, you'll have no problem charging fees when you need yours — #dee (@CHall21) March 17, 2017

FYI… @CitizensBank's customer service stinks. Their systems are down, they're not addressing the issue and hanging up on customers. Boooo! — Lauren Scarpa (@LScarpa22) March 17, 2017

