Citizens Bank customers reporting direct deposit delays, other transaction issues

Citizens Bank customers were reporting several problems with their accounts Friday, especially with direct deposits and issues with the bank’s mobile app.
At just after 9 a.m. Friday, the company Tweeted about the issue, blaming it on “a vendor processing issue.”
“This issue is affecting multiple financial institutions. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work to resolve this issue.”
Many people took to Twitter themselves to complain about the issue:
