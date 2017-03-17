Children find parents dead of apparent overdose in Ohio home

CENTERVILLE, Ohio— Authorities say a commercial airline pilot and his wife have died of an apparent overdose from the powerful synthetic drug fentanyl.

Police say the bodies of 36-year-old Brian Halye and 34-year-old Courtney Halye were found by their children Thursday morning in Centerville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

In one of two 911 calls placed just before 8 a.m., the oldest of their children is talking to a dispatcher while his sisters can be heard crying in the background.

Kids find parents dead in bedroom; coroner suspects heroin-fentanyl overdose https://t.co/qifrBf7J9M pic.twitter.com/c0kg5xJ8QX — WLWT.com (@WLWT) March 17, 2017

The Dayton Daily News reports Brian Halye was a pilot for Spirit Airlines, which told the newspaper Halye last flew March 10.

Halye had been a pilot with Spirit Airlines for over nine years.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Captain Halye,” the airline said in a statement.

A county coroner’s investigator says the preliminary cause of death appears to be an overdose of fentanyl, an opiate many times more powerful than heroin. Centerville police say drug paraphernalia was found inside the home.

The final cause of death remains undetermined pending results from toxicology testing, said Ken Betz, director of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.