Charles Barkley wears Kent State jersey before NCAA tournament game against UCLA

SACRAMENTO, Calif.– Charles Barkley was showing some love for Kent State before the big game tonight.

The TNT analyst and former NBA star was sporting a 3XL Kent State jersey on the halftime set of the Cincinnati and Kansas State game.

Barkley and LaVar Ball, Lonzo Ball’s father, got into a war of words earlier this week. Lonza plays for UCLA.

Barkley will wear the jersey of UCLA’s opponent throughout the tournament unless UCLA gets eliminated.

Charles Barkley is currently on the CBS halftime show in a Kent State jersey. This is a thing that is happening pic.twitter.com/3tzSC3V9hm — Henry Palattella (@HellaPalattella) March 18, 2017

Charles Barkley was wearing a Kent State jersey during the halftime show. @KentStMBB @KentStAthletics — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) March 18, 2017

