Big night: Kent State Golden Flashes take on UCLA in NCAA tournament

SACRAMENTO, California -- A big night of college basketball as the Kent State Golden Flashes hit the dance floor for their NCAA tournament game against UCLA.
The game will tip off just before 10:00 tonight.
The NCAA tournament hasn't had its wow moment yet as day 2 of the tournament is underway. Perhaps the Golden Flashes can change that as the clock strikes midnight here on the East Coast.
Kent State is a huge underdog against the UCLA Bruins. Both teams come into the game playing well; both teams have won 9 of their last 10 games.
Kent State comes in after winning the MAC tournament by beating rival Akron.
The 2002 Kent State team made a run to the Elite 8. It's been done before; why can't tonight be a wow moment in this tournament?
Kent State was a six seed in the MAC tournament and got hot at the right time. The Flashes are 22-13 heading into tonight's game; UCLA is 29-4.
