Big night: Kent State Golden Flashes take on UCLA in NCAA tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, California -- A big night of college basketball as the Kent State Golden Flashes hit the dance floor for their NCAA tournament game against UCLA.

The game will tip off just before 10:00 tonight.

The NCAA tournament hasn't had its wow moment yet as day 2 of the tournament is underway. Perhaps the Golden Flashes can change that as the clock strikes midnight here on the East Coast.

Kent State is a huge underdog against the UCLA Bruins. Both teams come into the game playing well; both teams have won 9 of their last 10 games.

Senderoff: "This is the next chapter in our story" ... so let's write the storybook chapter! @KentStMBB vs UCLA, 10 pm (estimated tip) EDT. pic.twitter.com/nBWGYrpUeE — KentStMBB (@KentStMBB) March 17, 2017

Kent State comes in after winning the MAC tournament by beating rival Akron.

The 2002 Kent State team made a run to the Elite 8. It's been done before; why can't tonight be a wow moment in this tournament?

**Watch an interview, above, with assistant coach Eric Haut, courtesy of Kent State**

Kent State was a six seed in the MAC tournament and got hot at the right time. The Flashes are 22-13 heading into tonight's game; UCLA is 29-4.

**Read more on Kent State, here**

Click here for a printable bracket.