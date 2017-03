LAGRANGE TWP., Ohio — A teenager was killed in a car crash in Lorain County on Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Nathanial M. Barrett, 17, was driving on SR 301 in LaGrange Township at 4:17 p.m. when he lost control, went off the road, and hit two trees.

The highway patrol says the Wellington teen was wearing his seat belt. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected in the crash which remains under investigation.