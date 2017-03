Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A.J. Rocco's has been a home for the St. Baldrick Foundation in Cleveland for 15 years.

Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with many folks who were excited to shave their heads to support children's cancer research.

Click here to learn more about the St. Baldrick Foundation.

