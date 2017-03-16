Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been a rather quiet day before our next round of a wintry mix arrives on St. Patrick’s Day.

Here’s what you can expect if you are headed downtown for the parade: There’s a chance of snow mainly during the late morning/noon time hours. Little to no accumulation expected. A rain and snow mix is likely starting after noon. Highs will be in the upper 30s/near 40°.

This weekend, we will stay on the cold side of the spectrum with rain/showers expected on Saturday followed by a dry Sunday. No big warm-ups are in our 8-day near future. That being said, the Spring Equinox is Monday March 20 at 6:29 a.m.!

