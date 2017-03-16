Weather Outlook: More sunshine than clouds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not quite as cold as we have been but temperatures remain well below average (mid 40’s) this afternoon. Highs expected to top out in the low and mid 30’s. At least there is more sunshine than clouds! That makes up for the cold right? Today is a rather quiet day before our next round of a wintry mix arrives on St. Patrick’s Day.

Here’s what you can expect if your are headed downtown for the parade. There’s a chance of snow mainly in the morning. Little to no accumulation expected. A rain and snow mix is likely between noon and 2 PM, after that just plain rain. Highs will be in the low 40’s.

This weekend we stay on the cold side of things with snow showers expected on Saturday and a dry Sunday. No big warm warm-up in the next 8-days. The Spring Equinox is Monday March 20th at 6:29 AM.