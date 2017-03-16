WATCH LIVE: April is still keeping everyone on their toes!

HARPURSVILLE, New York– April is still keeping everyone on their toes!

Another day has gone by and the sweet giraffe has not given birth.

Here is the latest report from Animal Adventure Park in New York:

“Keeper report is increased swelling in the backend and significant baby kicks from within. Vet reports all is well and no reason for concern. April is posturing quite a bit which is keeping us on our toes! We will see what the weekend brings. Today was spent digging paths for keepers to access exhibits, for animals to access watering stations and more yard space, and clearing roadways for fuel deliveries etc.

We have to thank the handful of individuals that assisted in this process. Thank you for making our animals lives better, and keeper work -a touch easier under the conditions.”

More on April!