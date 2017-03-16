Video shows woman jumping out of trunk after she was kidnapped

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — A woman escaped an accused kidnapper by jumping out of the trunk of a car.
ABC News reports the woman told police a man she didn’t know approached her with a gun while she was walking to her apartment in Birmingham.
He reportedly demanded money, then forced her to get into the trunk of a car.
The woman was able to escape when the suspect went to a gas station. Surveillance video shows her jumping from the trunk and running to safety. She suffered minor injuries.
Police are still searching for the suspect. They tweeted out a photo of the person they are looking for:
33.520661 -86.802490