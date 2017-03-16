Video shows woman jumping out of trunk after she was kidnapped

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — A woman escaped an accused kidnapper by jumping out of the trunk of a car.

ABC News reports the woman told police a man she didn’t know approached her with a gun while she was walking to her apartment in Birmingham.

He reportedly demanded money, then forced her to get into the trunk of a car.

The woman was able to escape when the suspect went to a gas station. Surveillance video shows her jumping from the trunk and running to safety. She suffered minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect. They tweeted out a photo of the person they are looking for:

Recognize this man? Person of interest in recent Robbery/Kidnapping. If so please contact @BhamPolice or @CSMetroAL pic.twitter.com/eLHSQMa9La — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) March 15, 2017