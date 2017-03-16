Strongsville police dash cam video released of deadly chase, shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Warning: some of the images in the video may be disturbing to some viewers**

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- There is new police dash cam video of the deadly chase and shooting involving a Strongsville officer. It was just released by the Strongsville Police Department, recorded by police during the deadly chase and shooting on March 7.

It's the most complete view yet of the night Roy Evans, Jr. was shot and killed.

The shooting happened following a high speed chase on I-71. Strongsville police tried to pull over Evans for a traffic violation around 2:30 a.m. but he refused to stop and led them on a high speed chase into Medina.

Police were eventually able to get Evans to slow down after laying spikes on the road which punctured the van's tires. Then, cruisers boxed in his van.

Two shots were then fired by a Strongsville police officer within seconds of opening the van's front door.

Wednesday, in dash camera video recorded by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, the officer can be heard ordering the suspect to show his hands before shots were fired.

Evans' family says he was wrong for speeding away from officers, but say he was scared to go back to jail because of his record.

They're asking for a fair investigation.

Strongsville's mayor says that investigation will likely take weeks, even months. He's asking for the public to withhold making judgments until all the facts are released.

