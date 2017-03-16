St. Patrick’s Day forecast: Lots of clouds, rain or wet snow may develop

Despite the bright sun, Thursday afternoon temperatures remained in the “colder than normal” category, making it the 7th consecutive day with below normal temperatures. Since December, the longest stretch of colder than normal weather was 8 days in mid-December. Our current stretch is the second longest.

Are you headed to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday? Any early morning sun will fade quickly to cloud cover. A little light snow may start shortly after the lunch hour. The wet snow may mix with or even change to a cold rain during the mid-afternoon hours. A local sloppy inch may accumulate in places. Highs will stay between 35-39°F

This weekend we will stay on the cold side of the spectrum with rain/showers expected on Saturday followed by a dry Sunday. No big warm-ups are in our 8-day near future. That being said, the Spring Equinox is Monday March 20th at 6:29 AM!!!

