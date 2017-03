× Snowfall Totals from March 14-16, 2017

The final snowfall amounts were inline with our initial forecast of 6-10″ north of the turnpike with higher amounts in the snowbelt. The location that we overestimated was western Cuyahoga County and Lorain county. We went with around 6″ with higher amounts. These locations received around 3″ or less. Here is the complete list from the NWS Cleveland: