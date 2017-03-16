Snow plays big role in helping police solve string of break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONTOWN, Ohio-- For weeks, residents of one neighborhood off of Market Street Northwest had been reporting break-ins of outdoor sheds and detached garages.

One of the victims, who asked not to be named, told Fox 8 News that she had been targeted three times "every other Sunday, like clockwork."

One of the victims discovered someone had used the bathroom outside of their shed and told police that they believed someone was living there.

Joe Carrick didn't even know he had been a victim until police came to his home asking him if he could identify a musical instrument case that they recovered with his daughter's name written on it.

When he went to check on his shed, which he had not done through the winter, he found other items missing and discovered that it had been ransacked.

"Yeah, I was a little mad and I was just hoping big items weren't gone; them things I can replace, but yeah, my wife was a little worried about somebody coming into the house at some point," said Carrick.

During their investigation, police say they had few clues that could help them identify the thieves, that is until the winter weather gave them a huge break.

While investigating one of the break-ins, police followed a trail in the snow where the thieves had wheeled a garbage can they loaded with stolen items along with tracks made by two bicycles that had also been stolen.

It led them straight to the suspects.

"They literally left a trail right to their front door," explained Sgt. Michael Batchik.

"So when we interviewed them, you know, at first they had denied everything and once we found some of the missing property and we were able to start questioning them more on that property their stories kind of unraveled; our evidence got a lot stronger and we were able to recover a lot more items," he added.

Police arrested two brothers: David Allen Meese, 18, and Matthew Clayton Meese, 20, along with a friend.

Among the items that they recovered was a nacho cheese dispenser that was stolen from the Lake High School Stadium concession stand, a crime for which the two brothers had earlier been convicted.

Both brothers remained in the Stark County Jail on Thursday charged with breaking and entering and receiving stolen property.

Police are also still working to identify the owners of many of the items that are believed to have been stolen.

"People, go check your sheds, check your detached garages, look for your anything that you may have had stored outside that hey, now I need to go look to see if I have it; if not, call us and we can check to see if some of this property is yours," asked Batchik.​