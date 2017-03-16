Reward raised in search for suspects who beat, kicked dog dubbed Indiana Bones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The search continues for three suspects who severely beat a dog, named by the APL as Indiana Bones.

They have now raised the reward in hopes of getting those suspects behind bars. There is a $2,000 reward offered to anyone who can help lead to an arrest.

“All animals are voiceless but this particular case is so brutal and this animal is so injured we want to move forward with the case,” said Sharon Harvey, president and CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

On March 9, a witness watched three people taking turns kicking and beating the animals with bricks and sticks on the corner of East 11th Street and Superior Avenue. Veterinarians say Indiana Bones was hit by a car prior to being beaten by the three suspects.

The APL says Indiana Bones will require two surgeries. One hip needs to have surgery soon while they have more time to assess the other hip before a second surgery. They say he will be in the APL’s care for a long time.

As for the suspects, the witness was able to give somewhat of a description. They are described as African American males, ages 16 to 20. One wore a khaki-colored hoodie and jeans. Another wore a grey winter hat and a North Face fleece.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police immediately. They want to get these people arrested as soon as possible.

“Every animal is special and unique, but this dog is so incredibly sweet even after what he has been through,” Harvey said. “My lips are chapped, my face is chapped from all the kisses he has given. No animal deserves this. Indiana Bones did not deserve this treatment.”

