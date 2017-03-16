Police search for men who robbed pizza shop at gunpoint

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police in University Heights are looking for two men who robbed a pizza shop at gunpoint early Monday.

According to University Heights police, it happened at Papa John’s, 14404 Cedar Road, at just after 10:30 p.m.

Two men entered the pizza shop. One had a gun and demanded that the staff empty the cash register.

The two men then fled the shop with the cash drawer, which contained an unspecified amount of money.

Surveillance video did catch images of the suspects.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.