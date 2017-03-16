Police: Ohio officer, man hit by gunfire amid drug search

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say an officer was shot in the hip in Ohio’s capital city at a home where the gunfire suspect was arrested and another man was shot in the leg.

Columbus police say a 22-year-old man shot at police entering an apartment house to search for illegal drugs under a warrant Wednesday night. They say the officer returned fire, and the man dropped his weapon.

The officer was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say suspect Shawn Toney Jr., of Columbus, was treated for unspecified injuries sustained as he was arrested. He’s charged with assault of an officer. Court records listed no attorney for him before arraignment Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear who was responsible for the gunfire that wounded the other victim, a 61-year-old man, who was treated and released.