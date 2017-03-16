Police looking for man who held up cashiers at Lakewood, Cleveland businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Police are looking for a suspect for a series of armed robberies at seven businesses along the Lakewood and Cleveland border.

The robberies dated back to January, when police said the man robbed the Walgreens at West 117th Street and Detroit Avenue at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect acted like he was going to make a purchase, then showed the cashier a weapon and grabbed money from the cash drawer once the cashier opened it.

The robberies have happened within a two block stretch of West 117th near Detroit.

Investigators said the same man returned to rob the 24-hour store with a knife at varying hours of the day three more times, including Monday afternoon.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras in several of the incidents. In most cases, he was wearing a hoodie or hat and dark clothing.

Investigators said the same man held up a nearby Pizza Hut, across the street in Cleveland, on February 20.. According to a police report, he ordered a cookie, gave a $20 bill, then flashed a knife and demanded cash when the cashier was getting change from the drawer.

He also robbed the Gordon Food Service on March 7, according to police. A police report states he approached the checkout with a can of salt, then flashed a five-inch knife and grabbed money from the drawer. Investigators said the man also robbed a Wendy’s restaurant on the 1300 block of West 117th.

“Cleveland's working their side of the street; we're working our side of the street, trying to nail this guy down,” Lakewood Police Capt. Ed Hassing said.

No one had been injured in the robberies to date, but police said they were concerned the suspect could turn violent.

“Somebody could resist; somebody could upset the suspect and he could lash out at them,” Hassing said. “It's a robbery with a weapon. The potential is there for serious physical harm to the victim. It's very serious.”

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect was asked to call the Lakewood Police Bureau Detective Bureau at 216-529-6763.