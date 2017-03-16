Pizza shop hosting fundraiser to help in officer’s battle with cancer

NILES — A local pizza shop is hoping next week to raise some “dough” for a Warren officer battling cancer.

PizzaFire of Niles is hosting a fundraiser for Warren Officer Lance Adkins Thursday March 23rd.

Dante DiVieste, Director of Operations for PizzaFire, said 50 percent of all proceeds generated next Thursday will go to help Adkins pay for medical expenses.

“I am calling on everyone I know in this community to rise up and take care of one of our own,” DiVieste said. “Lance has geared his life and career toward protecting you and I. It’s our turn to return the favor.”

Adkins was told last month his cancer returned. He has limited paid sick time and is worried about supporting his family. Several Warren officers started a Go Fund Me account to help him.

Adkins said he extremely thankful for all the help he has received from the community.

Read more here.