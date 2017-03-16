Missing: Anthony Wynn

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Anthony Wynn, 30, was last seen Jan. 18 on Memphis Avenue in Cleveland.

He is 5'8" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Third District at 216-623-6218.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

