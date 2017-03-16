Medina Hospital’s birthing center to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio -- Expectant moms in Medina County will soon have to look somewhere else to deliver their newborns.

Medina Hospital announced it is closing its birthing center.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic says starting July 1, Medina Hospital will transition delivery services to other hospitals.

The following statement was released to FOX 8 News on Thursday:

“Cleveland Clinic is serving the healthcare needs of Northeast Ohio by concentrating labor and delivery services at its hubhospitals – Fairview, Hillcrest and Akron General. Focusing services allows us to provide the highest level of care for mothers and babies; and having the highest level NICU in close proximity is an advantage for families. As part of that plan, beginning July 1, Medina Hospital will transition the delivery of newborns to those hospitals, specifically Fairview and Akron General.”