× March 16, 2017

Corned Beef Reuben

It wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day with the best corned beef! George Hamway from Chicago Deli stopped by to cook his famous corned beef rueben. Chicago Deli is located on Aurora Road in Solon.

www.chicagodelisolon.com

Spring Fashion

Spring has arrived in stores! We got a look at what styles are trending this coming season from Crocker Park. Featured stores include: Scout & Molly’s, Nordstrom Rack, Francesca’s, Banyan Tree and Athleta.

www.CrockerPark.com

Colonial Beverage

Need a few spirits for your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations? Head to Colonial Beverage in Chesterland. You can even sign up and join their wine club. Colonial Beverage is located on Mayfield Road in Chesterland.

www.colonial-wine.com

Hilarious weekend at Hilarities!

Looking for something to do this weekend? Comedian Ian Bagg will be performing at Hilarities tonight through Sunday.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Mortach Financial

Closing in on retirement? Dave Mortach, president of Mortach Financial joined us in studio to talk about the different types of annuities. For more information, give him a call at 877-GAINS-4-U.

www.MortachFinancial.com

Mayfaire Creations

Need to add new life to your old furniture? Head to Mayfaire Creations! They specialize in repurposed, updated furniture and feature local artists. Mayfaire Creations is located on Detroit Road in Lakewood.

www.mayfairecreations.com

Ice Wine Festival

Saturday is the 13th annual Grand River Valley Ice Wine Festival at Debonne Vineyards, Ferrante Winery & Ristorante, Grand River Cellars, Laurello Vineyards and St. Joseph Vineyards. You can sample ice wine at each location for a small charge. There will also be appetizers and entertainment.

debonne.com