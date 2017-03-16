Live Video: April’s handlers had a long night, say giraffe’s behavior ‘had us on edge’



HARPURSVILLE, New York — April’s handlers said they had a long night.

In a new Facebook post update, Animal Adventure Park said they “witnessed some very interesting behavior that had us on edge.”

This morning, however, the park said April’s behavior has settled, and she’ll continue to be monitored and watched throughout the day.

The park plans to do a Facebook LIVE at some point Thursday to answer questions by the many people around the world who have been keeping their eye on the mama giraffe.

