Kevin Love ‘officially active’ for Cavs, Jazz game tonight

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love is back in the game!
The Cleveland Cavaliers forward was expected to be out six weeks following surgery on his knee last month. He had surgery on February 14.
Thursday night, the Cavs tweeted that Love is “officially active” for tonight’s Cavs/Jazz Game at Quicken Loans Arena.
**More on the Cavs, here**
**More on Kevin Love, here**