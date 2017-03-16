× Kevin Love ‘officially active’ for Cavs, Jazz game tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love is back in the game!

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward was expected to be out six weeks following surgery on his knee last month. He had surgery on February 14.

Thursday night, the Cavs tweeted that Love is “officially active” for tonight’s Cavs/Jazz Game at Quicken Loans Arena.

**More on the Cavs, here**

**More on Kevin Love, here**