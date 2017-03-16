‘Jerry Maguire’s’ Jonathan Lipnicki says he was ‘relentlessly’ bullied after hit movies

Being a child actor, apparently, isn’t easy and “Jerry Maguire” star Jonathan Lipnicki is speaking out about his experiences.

The now 26-year-old recently shared on his Instagram account that he was bullied by peers after film appearances, including the Tom Cruise hit and “Stuart Little.”

“As a kid/teen, I was made fun of relentlessly by some people who are now even my friends on FB,” he wrote. “I was told I was a has-been and would never book a job again.”

Lipnicki said he was “made to feel like garbage every day of middle school to the point I had a panic attack every night before school.”

The actor wanted to share his experience to help others.

“It gives me anxiety being this open, but being bullied is a universal problem,” Lipnicki wrote. “I am not a victim, but rather empowered because I was able to turn to my art.”

Despite the difficulty, Lipnicki said he’s happy with his career and now has an amazing life. He has made more movies as an adult than he did as a child, he also said.

“Chase your dreams, it’s amazing how mean people peak in their teens,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who has supported and continues to support me. I love you and I hope that sharing this can shed a little light in a positive way.”