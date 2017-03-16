I-Team: Police have suspects in murder of teen in 1964, but need your help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio-- The Fox 8 I-Team has learned investigators have suspects in a 50-year-old murder case, but need additional information in order to solve the murder of Beverly Jarosz, who was 16 years old when she was killed in her Garfield Heights home.

“We do have some suspects; there are at least two prime suspects,” said Det. Carl Biegacki of the Garfield Heights Police Department. “Through technology and science and some other investigative routes we were able to develop them; however, we need another piece of the puzzle.”

Biegacki says they are looking for additional information.

“We want facts, not theories,” the detective said. “We need someone who has firsthand knowledge, someone that has been sitting on a secret for years.”

Beverly’s sister, Carol Bartos, says she and her 91-year-old mother need closure.

“We are hoping someone will give us, shed light on what really, who really did this to her,” Bartos told Fox 8.

Beverly had been strangled and stabbed. The I-Team has learned detectives do have some DNA.

“We are continuing to work this case, and we won’t give up,” Biegacki said.

CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible. Callers can remain anonymous. The number is 216-252-7463.