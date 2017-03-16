I-Team: Long EMS delay even at medical facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered yet another long response time for Cleveland EMS, and this response time approached an hour even though the call involved a patient at a medical facility.

We’ve exposed long waits for Cleveland ambulances again and again, but this one is different.

A nurse called from an outpatient medical building on the west side. She tells a dispatcher, “I've been waiting 45 minutes to transport a patient to the hospital....who has low blood pressure. I've been waiting 45 minutes to get him transported.” She adds, “Can someone please come?’ A dispatcher responds, "Ma'am, the city is extremely busy. We do have the call."

That call for help was made for James Haire. His family was around him worried, and so was the medical staff. The nurse said, "He's pale. He's dozing off. He's been falling the last couple weeks. His blood pressure, I've taken it three times, it's like, 70 over 40."

The city says, the first call to 9-1-1 indicated the situation may have been a lower-priority. But after more than 40-minutes, a second call indicated more serious problems. The city says after that second call, an ambulance arrived quickly. But the total wait from the time of the first call until EMS arrived, the city says, was 48 minutes.

So what's the standard? Should you ever have to wait more than 45 minutes for an ambulance to pull up? Even when the call comes from a medical building? The I-TEAM couldn't get a definitive answer from City Hall. A spokesman said, it all depends on what other calls are coming in to EMS.

The family of James Haire reacted. His sister, Laura Diperna said, "Not very happy with the way they handled it. Not very happy at all." And his nephew, Chris Haire said, "3:30 in the afternoon, I can't see that many things jumping off in the city of Cleveland."

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is taking steps to reduce response times. He says the city is hiring more paramedics and planning to add more ambulances. However, that process will likely take months.

The I-TEAM asked if the city had a full fleet of ambulances rolling on the day of this call, and we’re waiting to hear back on that.

