Fox Recipe Box: Irish Tacos

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Corned beef can be very versatile in recipes and Chef Paul Ondo from Giant Eagle Market District proved that fact with a recipe he shared with Fox 8's Stacey Frey.

Irish Tacos uses all the flavors that you typically expect to accompany corned beef, but puts the ingredients together in a unique way. Click here to learn more about area Giant Eagle Market District stores.

Irish Tacos

Makes 4 servings

8-8” Flour Tortillas

1# Cooked Corned Beef (thinly sliced)

1c. Sauerkraut

1/2c. Thousand Island

1c. Shredded Swiss Cheese

1c. Potatoes (cooked small dice)

1/2c. Chopped Scallions

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Heat up tortillas, corned beef, potatoes, and sauerkraut.

Fill tortillas with all ingredients and serve hot.

You can add or subtract components to the Tacos.