Fox 8 Jukebox: The Ohio Weather Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Big news for The Ohio Weather Band, the Akron-based folk rock band was selected to open for Bon Jovi when 'This House Is Not For Sale' tour stops at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Click here for more news and show dates for The Ohio Weather Band.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video