Escaped inmate back in custody after leading authorities on 2-state chase

ALBION BOROUGH, PA- An escaped inmate is back in custody after escaping a prisoner transport while handcuffed in Cleveland Wednesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Cleveland police put out an alert for 36-year-old Wesley Massey, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, after he took off and stole a 2013 Volkswagon Passat from a rental facility at a local airport.

Two hours later, the vehicle was located on I-90 east by Pennsylvania state troopers. According to the police report, after the vehicle was stopped, troopers gave orders to the suspect, that were ignored. Several minutes later, the suspect is accused of putting the vehicle in drive and taking off in a high rate of speed on I-90.

Reaching speeds of 100 miles-per-hour, Massey is accused of leading troopers on a chase that ended on Old Albion Road, when Albion Borough officers stopped the car with spike strips on North Main Street.

Massey was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Erie County Prison on several charges including fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property charges, reckless driving, and driving under suspension.