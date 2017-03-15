× Veteran Cleveland officer suspended for off-duty actions inside bar

CLEVELAND– A veteran Cleveland police officer has been suspended for his actions, while off duty, inside a bar in 2015.

Officer Sean Gorman was suspended for 20 days. The discipline letter received by the FOX 8 I-Team shows Gorman was found guilty of having a gun while he was consuming alcohol inside a bar. He was on an unpaid leave from Dec. 3, 2015. -Dec. 11, 2016. His suspension was served Dec. 12, 2016 through Jan.14, 2017.

His discipline letter was released Monday after a public record’s request .

It’s unclear when he will return to active duty.

In December 2015, Gorman was charged with a felony weapon charge stemming from the incident. The case was sent to the grand jury, but a records search show he was never indicted.

The FOX 8 I-Team broke the story in November 2015 that an internal investigation was underway over Gorman’s alleged actions inside the Clark Bar in Tremont.

A woman called 911 around 8:30 on Nov. 24, 2015 saying an off-duty officer had fired a shot inside the bar. A supervisor, who was sent to the bar after the call was made, advised it was a firework and not a gunshot.

Gorman has been on the force since 1993.

