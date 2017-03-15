Three beat dog with bricks on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND- Investigators with the Cleveland Animal Protective League are working to identify the three people who beat a dog.

A witness reported seeing three males, between the ages of 16 and 20, kicking a dog at about 1 p.m. on March 9. It happened in the area of East 111th and Superior Avenue. According to the APL, the suspects also used sticks and bricks in the beating.

The dog, now named Indiana Bones, is at the Cleveland APL receiving treatment. The 1-year-old bull-mix will need surgery.

Veterinarians said Indiana Bones was hit by a car before the attack.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call the Cleveland APL’s Humane Investigations Hotline at 216-377-1630. There is a $500 reward for the first tip leading to an arrest.