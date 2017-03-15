Several cats die in Sandusky house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- A multi-family home in Sandusky appears to be a total loss from a fire which started around noon on Wednesday.

According to a firefighter, several cats died in the fire; no one was at home at the time.

The fire, believed to have started in the chimney, spread to the attic of the Columbus Avenue home, the firefighter told us.

Three fire departments responded to the scene. Columbus Avenue is closed.

**The photos and the video in this story are courtesy of Rob Pfanner**