Second teen robbery suspect turns himself in

EUCLID, Ohio– Two teens suspected in an armed robbery in Euclid are now in custody.

Daylon Acton, 15, turned himself into juvenile services Tuesday night, the FBI said.

Acton and 17-year-old Dawaun Felix Jackson were wanted for aggravated robbery. The FBI considered the pair armed and dangerous.

On Feb. 27, two teens approached a driver at Zappy’s Auto Wash in Euclid and tried to steal his vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful, but about an hour later, took a black Nissan Versa. The FBI said they were looking into the possibility the same suspects may be involved in multiple bank robberies.

Jackson was arrested at a house on Muskoka Avenue on March 9. Authorities also arrested people at the home accused of harboring the teen.