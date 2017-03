Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow is wrapping up and the winds will begin to relax tonight. Some lake-effect cities and towns added 6-8″ of additional snow during the past 12 hours.

Roaming Shores in Ashtabula County has the highest amount recorded on the ground with 14.5″ being reported.

Thankfully, we will at least head back into the 30s with a quiet day on tap for Thursday. Sloppy weather will return starting on St. Patrick’s Day.

