Photos show massive fire damage inside Willoughby-Eastlake Board of Education building

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio - New photos show the extent of the damage inside the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools board of education building.

The fire at the facility on Ridge Road in Willoughby was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials are listing the cause as undetermined - which will allow them to reopen their investigation at a later time. Right now, the damage is so great that it is not safe to go inside the structure, and much evidence as to what might have started the fire has been destroyed in the flames.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the superintendent's office announced that school will be open again on Thursday.